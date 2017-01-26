January 23, 2017 Podcast

On this week's American Patchwork & Quilting podcast, editors Linda Augsburg, Jody Sanders, and Lindsay Mayland discuss storage tips, ideas, and hacks for your sewing space. They also chat about UFOs (unfinished objects) and how you can add more finishes to your list this year with the UFO Challenge.

Then, the editors talk spring quilts and décor (we're all ready for spring, right?). They offer perfect projects and ideas for your seasonal sewing from inside the pages of Quilts and More Spring 2017, on newsstands now!