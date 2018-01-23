January 22, 2018 Podcast
Susan Ache, Lisa Amundson, and Sue Pelland chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Susan Ache
Topics: precut fabrics
She says: "When you take jelly rolls apart, you get a better feel for what you are looking at. In a jelly roll you are probably going to get four different colorways of the same print. I like to split them up. Let's just say, this jelly roll has four pretty greens in it, and I think I want to do something with some more greens. Well, then I go to my stash, and pull another jelly roll that's already been unrolled and pull out greens from there."
Guest: Lisa Amundson
Topics: bag-making tips
She says: "One of the things with interfacing that is really important is to choose the kind of interfacing that is right for the project you are working on. It's not a one size fits all -- it really depends on what the effect is you're trying to get. I use a type of Shape Flex on everything, which is a woven fusible interfacing."
Guest: Beverly McCullough
Topics: applique tips
She says: "When you are cutting four layers of applique shapes at a time, what I do is fuse the entire piece of fabric, stack up those fabrics four at a time, and cut that all out with my rotary cutter. I use Misty Fuse, which doesn't have a paper backing, which gives me a lot of advantages. I'm never going to trace my shapes. I'm just going to cut them out with my tools that already give me the right shapes and sizes for what I need."