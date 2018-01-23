January 22, 2018 Podcast

Guest: Susan Ache

Topics: precut fabrics

She says: "When you take jelly rolls apart, you get a better feel for what you are looking at. In a jelly roll you are probably going to get four different colorways of the same print. I like to split them up. Let's just say, this jelly roll has four pretty greens in it, and I think I want to do something with some more greens. Well, then I go to my stash, and pull another jelly roll that's already been unrolled and pull out greens from there."

Guest: Lisa Amundson

Topics: bag-making tips

She says: "One of the things with interfacing that is really important is to choose the kind of interfacing that is right for the project you are working on. It's not a one size fits all -- it really depends on what the effect is you're trying to get. I use a type of Shape Flex on everything, which is a woven fusible interfacing."

Guest: Beverly McCullough

Topics: applique tips