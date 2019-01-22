January 21, 2019 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Kerry Foster

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "In my book Paint-by-Number Quilts, I wanted to have a plan inside that you could actually color along inside with pencils or crayons if you wanted to. But also the color key bleeds off the edge of the page, so you can hold it up against your fabric stash or in the quilt store even and you can select the fabrics that closely resemble those colors, so you can come up with a combination that should translate well to the actual design even if you don't have the exact fabrics that I've used."

11147104_855913647835519_9016746461308442357_o.jpg

Guest: Barbara Cain

Topics: paper piecing

She says: "I always try to be so thrifty when cutting fabrics for my foundation piecing quilts, and not use too much fabric when I'm cutting out a piece. But inevitably (especially when there are angles involved), I always find myself flipping that fabric over and, darn if it isn't too short and I've got to take it out and put in a bigger piece. I do that quite a bit."

img_9584.jpg

Guest: Christopher Thompson

Topics: fabric selection