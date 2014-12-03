January 21, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Jill Finley of Jillily Studio

Topics: applique tips

She says: "Bias is about the easiest thing you can appliqué, because when you're done making it, it's prepared. It's ready to go. All you have to do it stitch it down. This is the easiest thing you can do in appliqué, and so many people are afraid of it. Using it for vines or stems or curlicues, loops, and things that look difficult but is very, very simple to do."

Guest: Lisa Lam of U-Handbag

Topics: bag-making tips

She says: "The best thing to do is start easy. Let the fabric do the talking, and then start changing the characteristics of the bag by adding structure, then maybe start thinking about interfacing. Look on blogs; there's lots of free advice; there's lots of great patterns out there."

Guest: Vickie Eapen of Spun Sugar Quilt

Topics: designing quilts