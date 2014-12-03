January 21, 2013 Podcast
Jill Finley, Lisa Lam, and Vickie Eapen chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Jill Finley of Jillily Studio
Topics: applique tips
She says: "Bias is about the easiest thing you can appliqué, because when you're done making it, it's prepared. It's ready to go. All you have to do it stitch it down. This is the easiest thing you can do in appliqué, and so many people are afraid of it. Using it for vines or stems or curlicues, loops, and things that look difficult but is very, very simple to do."
Guest: Lisa Lam of U-Handbag
Topics: bag-making tips
She says: "The best thing to do is start easy. Let the fabric do the talking, and then start changing the characteristics of the bag by adding structure, then maybe start thinking about interfacing. Look on blogs; there's lots of free advice; there's lots of great patterns out there."
Guest: Vickie Eapen of Spun Sugar Quilt
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "There comes that whole side of trying to force yourself to think outside of what is comfortable. Because when I started quilting, I used to use a lot of the 1930s prints. They pair very well with a solid, like a white. I think to myself, 'What would make this quilt more interesting? What if I used this instead?' And that's where the grays come in or the tiny tone-on-tone or the light white backgrounds with tiny little pink dots."