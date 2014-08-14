January 20, 2014 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Janet Clare, Barbara and John Quinby, and Sue Garman on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Janet Clare
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "I've made a beautiful white linen uniform. It's got a crossover back and it's quite loose and comfortable to wear. I've been embellishing it with little catch phrases and things my children have said, buttons, bits of fabric. It's got my motto on it: 'She believed she could, and so she did'. When I put it on, I'm in the right frame of mind to work. When I take it off, I leave work."
Guest: Barbara and John Quinby
Topics: sewing organization
They say: "Thread cabinets were an original point-of-sale marketing technique by many, many thread companies. Around the Civil War time period, there were many more individually branded threads than we have today. So they searched for a way to get customer loyalty to their thread brand. They would package all their threads in a box-or a cabinet-and they would put their name on it in a lot of ways. They would give those to the storekeeper so that the storekeeper would repurchase their thread brand."
Guest: Sue Garman
Topics: quilting inspiration, applique tips
She says: "Many of my quilts are based on antique quilts, but they're never exact replicas. I can't follow a pattern. If I see something I like, I generally make a little tiny sketch of it, usually on an index card. Later on when I'm ready to make it, I'll modify it from what the old one was."