January 19, 2015 Podcast
Kathy Cardiff, Trish Bowman, and Meg Hawkey chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Kathy Cardiff of The Cottage at Cardiff Farms
Topics: working with wool
She says: "Wool is so sensitive. Even though it has all that nice texture and fuzz and everything, it's much more easily scorched than cotton. I always recommend to my students that they always use a pressing cloth and you always keep your iron moving. Never let your iron sit in one place too long because it just scorches and there is no repair for that."
Guest: Trish Bowman of Happy Memories Quilts
Topics: memory quilts
She says: "Depending on how stained they are, you can wash them or dry clean thme. Some things, you're never going to get all the stains out. I always say that my kid's soccer jerserys will forever have Virginia clay in them. And that's okay, that's part of the memory of using the shirts. But you clean them as much as possible."
Guest: Meg Hawkey of Crabapple Hill Studio
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "I have notebooks stashed everywhere. The other night I woke up in the middle of the night and I was dreaming about a fabric I just loved. I had to very quickly go in where I wasn't disturbing my husband and write it down in the dark on a piece of paper."