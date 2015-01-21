January 19, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Kathy Cardiff of The Cottage at Cardiff Farms

Topics: working with wool

She says: "Wool is so sensitive. Even though it has all that nice texture and fuzz and everything, it's much more easily scorched than cotton. I always recommend to my students that they always use a pressing cloth and you always keep your iron moving. Never let your iron sit in one place too long because it just scorches and there is no repair for that."

trishbowman_cropped.jpg

Guest: Trish Bowman of Happy Memories Quilts

Topics: memory quilts

She says: "Depending on how stained they are, you can wash them or dry clean thme. Some things, you're never going to get all the stains out. I always say that my kid's soccer jerserys will forever have Virginia clay in them. And that's okay, that's part of the memory of using the shirts. But you clean them as much as possible."

meg_hawkey_headshot.jpg

Guest: Meg Hawkey of Crabapple Hill Studio

Topics: designing fabric