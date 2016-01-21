January 18, 2016 Podcast
Sue O'Very, Nancy Purvis, and AnneMarie Chany chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Sue O'Very
Topics: embroidery tips
She says: "Machine embroidery has its own set of stabilizers...At the end of the day, you want to use the right stabilizer for your fabric. There's really three basic ones. There's a cutaway, which I guarentee if you look inside your husband's polo shirt that you purchased on the rack, it will have a cutaway stabilizer in the back. And then tear-away is another popular one, and that's good for a lot of in-the-hoop projects. And then the last one is washaway. Have you even gotten a very beautiful linen? If you look at the wrong side of it, you don't want to see a glob of really heavy stabilizer, so we use a washaway stabilizer for that."
Guest: Nancy Purvis of Owen's Olivia
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "I love glue-basting. You use Elmer's school glue in place of pinning. I don't use it all the time, but I do use that instead of pins…You put a few dots in the seamline and you match up your seams, you heat set it, and you are good to go...The one tip I do have for glue basting is when you do apply your iron onto the fabric, make sure that you apply it directly in a vertical motion. Do not horizontally move your iron across the glue, because I have found that that iron could possibly shift the fabric."
Guest: AnneMarie Chany of Gen X Quilters
Topics: sampler quilts
She says: "There are two different facets of sampler quilts. One is the visual appeal. I think when you look at a sampler, it's exciting. Every place you look there is something different to look at. And that only speaks to the people admiring the quilt. For the person who is actually working on the quilt and making the quilt, it's a whole other experience. Not only do you get to enjoy it visually, but as you are going through and making these samplers, you get to experience different techniques."