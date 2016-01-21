January 18, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Sue O'Very

Topics: embroidery tips

She says: "Machine embroidery has its own set of stabilizers...At the end of the day, you want to use the right stabilizer for your fabric. There's really three basic ones. There's a cutaway, which I guarentee if you look inside your husband's polo shirt that you purchased on the rack, it will have a cutaway stabilizer in the back. And then tear-away is another popular one, and that's good for a lot of in-the-hoop projects. And then the last one is washaway. Have you even gotten a very beautiful linen? If you look at the wrong side of it, you don't want to see a glob of really heavy stabilizer, so we use a washaway stabilizer for that."

Guest: Nancy Purvis of Owen's Olivia

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "I love glue-basting. You use Elmer's school glue in place of pinning. I don't use it all the time, but I do use that instead of pins…You put a few dots in the seamline and you match up your seams, you heat set it, and you are good to go...The one tip I do have for glue basting is when you do apply your iron onto the fabric, make sure that you apply it directly in a vertical motion. Do not horizontally move your iron across the glue, because I have found that that iron could possibly shift the fabric."

Guest: AnneMarie Chany of Gen X Quilters

Topics: sampler quilts