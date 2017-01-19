January 16, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Yvonne Fuchs

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I've been exploring my own style and the things that I like, and I've found that I really like these overlapping designs where you have this fade and watercolor effect. I also like how transparencies are like letting light in and it's like a stained glass effect and filtration. And it's got all these other background subtle nuances that add interest to me, more than just technically designs, but emotionally and connectively to a quilt."

Guest: Paula Nadelstern

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I have a [quilt] series called Kaleidoscopic. I'm now working on number 41 in a series which is inspired by the old Prague Synagogue ceiling...I did not understand how important it was going to be, what a gift I was going to giving myself to work in a series. Because when you work in a series, I have found, the questions you ask yourself get more complex, but the answers essentially get simpler. You've been percolating really with an idea you can't resolve or you didn't even realize your were thinking about, and then you just know the answer because you've been working in this series. In the 41 quilts, I'll go back and revisit an idea, but take it in another direction."

Guest: Pat Sloan

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "If you get this nailed down right away, you will save yourself a lot of problems. One is to understand and get a consistent 1/4" seam on your patchwork. The other thing is to take some time to understand block construction, because the reason why you have to have an accurate 1/4" seam is because, if you don't, your blocks don't go together correctly."