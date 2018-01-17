January 15, 2018 Podcast

Guest: Shannon Gillman Orr

Topics: sewing organization

She says: "I'm a messy, creative artist Tuesday through Sunday. But Monday morning I have to clean my studio, and it just wipes that slate clean, so I can refocus on what I'm actually working on at the time. So I'm an OCD artist. I send my kids out the door to school and I come in and I just tidy up, and it just gives me a clean start to the rest of the week."

sylvia_schaefer_head_shot.jpg

Guest: Sylvia Schaefer

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I think there are two ways that science influences my designs. One is the pieces that inspired directly by science, either by a scientific concept or by something like glassware in the lab. But beyond that, I think the whole attitude of discovery and trying new things that is a part of science also carries over into my quilting. I love experimenting and trying new things and seeing what works and what doesn't."

bev_mccullough.jpg

Guest: Beverly McCullough

Topics: embroidery tips