January 15, 2018 Podcast
Shannon Gillman Orr, Sylvia Schaefer, and Beverly McCullough chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Shannon Gillman Orr
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "I'm a messy, creative artist Tuesday through Sunday. But Monday morning I have to clean my studio, and it just wipes that slate clean, so I can refocus on what I'm actually working on at the time. So I'm an OCD artist. I send my kids out the door to school and I come in and I just tidy up, and it just gives me a clean start to the rest of the week."
Guest: Sylvia Schaefer
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I think there are two ways that science influences my designs. One is the pieces that inspired directly by science, either by a scientific concept or by something like glassware in the lab. But beyond that, I think the whole attitude of discovery and trying new things that is a part of science also carries over into my quilting. I love experimenting and trying new things and seeing what works and what doesn't."
Guest: Beverly McCullough
Topics: embroidery tips
She says: "My first tip I stress to people is to make sure the fabric in the embroidery hoop is tight. A lot of photos I see of hoop art, the fabric is loose and ripply in there. I think you can get better stitches if your fabric is tight in the hoop and everything just lays cleaner."