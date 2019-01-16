January 14, 2019 Podcast
Barbara Persing, Debbie and Maggie MacInnis, Nancy Halverson, and Roseann Meehan Kermes chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
Guest: Barbara Persing
Topics: applique tips
She says: "Edge coloring applique design is applique that is glue-basted and not fused. And this is when you're working on more detailed and realistic-looking applique projects. The reason I went with glue basting was because when you quilted it, it has great definition, where if you fuse many layers it would get flat. So all the pieces are glued down by the edges and then the edge is sewn down with thread, but instead of using a traditional blanket stitch, we use what we call edge coloring. It's just straight forward and reverse, and you're filling the edge of the applique almost as if you were using a crayon to color along the edge."
Guests: Debbie and Maggie MacInnis
Topics: quilting inspiration
Debbie says: "Usually I'm inspired by a photo of an antique quilt. When I see something that I love, I ask myself what is it that makes me love it? Is it the blocks, the setting, the open space, color? Then once I get a bead on that, I start playing with blocks and setting ideas in my quilting software. And from there, I just go into our shop and pull bolts from the shelves in the colors that I want to use to create my palette, and then finalize the design with those chosen fabrics."
Guest: Nancy Halverson
Topics: embellishing quilts
She says: "I've always loved from the beginning to embellish my quilts with buttons or trims or sewing something dimensional. It makes it fun to have that."
Guest: Roseann Meehan Kermes
Topics: UFOs (unfinished objects)
She says: "How many UFOs are too many to keep? Where is the point where you'll never get them done? What do you do with them and where do you put them? What I do sometimes when I have projects that I've lost interest in is I'll first take them to my group of friends and ask if any of them are interested. And after that, I'll donate them to a church rummage sale or thrift shop. Quilt guilds will take finished tops and they will work together to give them away."