January 14, 2019 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Barbara Persing

Topics: applique tips

She says: "Edge coloring applique design is applique that is glue-basted and not fused. And this is when you're working on more detailed and realistic-looking applique projects. The reason I went with glue basting was because when you quilted it, it has great definition, where if you fuse many layers it would get flat. So all the pieces are glued down by the edges and then the edge is sewn down with thread, but instead of using a traditional blanket stitch, we use what we call edge coloring. It's just straight forward and reverse, and you're filling the edge of the applique almost as if you were using a crayon to color along the edge."

debbie_and_maggie.jpg

Guests: Debbie and Maggie MacInnis

Topics: quilting inspiration

Debbie says: "Usually I'm inspired by a photo of an antique quilt. When I see something that I love, I ask myself what is it that makes me love it? Is it the blocks, the setting, the open space, color? Then once I get a bead on that, I start playing with blocks and setting ideas in my quilting software. And from there, I just go into our shop and pull bolts from the shelves in the colors that I want to use to create my palette, and then finalize the design with those chosen fabrics."

nancyhalvorsen2.jpg

Guest: Nancy Halverson

Topics: embellishing quilts

She says: "I've always loved from the beginning to embellish my quilts with buttons or trims or sewing something dimensional. It makes it fun to have that."

roseann_from_mag.jpg

Guest: Roseann Meehan Kermes

Topics: UFOs (unfinished objects)