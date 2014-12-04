January 14, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Sherri McConnell of A Quilting Life

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "Most collections have different colorways, and I think using one collection to begin with can be a great way to start learning how to put fabrics and colors together. Just the mixture of larger prints and smaller prints that are in a collection can help you get comfortable putting those prints together."

cheryl_brown.jpg

Guest: Cheryl Brown of Quilter Chic

Topics: batiks

She says: "They usually use a little bit tighter cotton weave because of the way batiks are dyed. They use kind of a metal template thing that they'll dip in wax and then they dip it on the fabric. It's all done by hand. And then that's where the dye will not go. And then they'll put it in the dye vat, and they'll do that with different colors until they get the colors that they want."

6a00d8341c976153ef017d3fe1ff1d970c.jpg

Guest: Laurie Harsh and Jaime Guthals of Fabshop

Topics: Fabshop

They say: "We started in 1997 as an organization for shop owners and felt that there was a need for shops to connect more and share more, and so that was really the birth of FabShop. In year 2000, we decided the shop hops were so successful in local areas and the Internet was just emerging, wouldn't it be fun to be able to visit stores across the country via the Internet? And that was the birth of the FabShopHop and the bunny."

leah.jpg

Guest: Leah Day

Topics: machine quilting tips