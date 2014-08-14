January 13, 2014 Podcast
Christina Cameli, Kristin Rodriguez, and Monica Lee chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Christina Cameli of A Few Scraps
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "Sometimes loops are a problem, and sometimes they just mean that you need to match the speed that you're moving your hand with the speed that you're having your machine stitch. But it's possible that your tension is out of alignment."
Guest: Kristin Rodriguez of Fiber On a Whim
Topics: working with burlap
She says: "We'll use burlap as a Christmas stocking or a wine bottle gift bag. And we do pillows out of it all the time, and we'll stencil designs onto the pillows, and those go over really well. In the art-quilting world, we use it as the background of the piece because it just gives a different texture, it gives a little different dimension, and a lot of people then want to get closer because they can't understand what's giving off that different look."
Guest: Monica Lee of Smart Creative Women
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "Quiet the noise. We are drowning in a sea of other people's voices. Step away from that noise on a regular basis. Number 2: expose yourself to rich experiences. Expose yourself to different forms of art than you're used to. That's a real way to get your creative juices going."