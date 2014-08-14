January 13, 2014 Podcast

Christina Cameli, Kristin Rodriguez, and Monica Lee chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

August 14, 2014
Advertisement

Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Christina Cameli of A Few Scraps

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "Sometimes loops are a problem, and sometimes they just mean that you need to match the speed that you're moving your hand with the speed that you're having your machine stitch. But it's possible that your tension is out of alignment."

Visit afewscraps.blogspot.com.

Guest: Kristin Rodriguez of Fiber On a Whim

Topics: working with burlap

She says: "We'll use burlap as a Christmas stocking or a wine bottle gift bag. And we do pillows out of it all the time, and we'll stencil designs onto the pillows, and those go over really well. In the art-quilting world, we use it as the background of the piece because it just gives a different texture, it gives a little different dimension, and a lot of people then want to get closer because they can't understand what's giving off that different look."

Visit fiberonawhim.com.

Guest: Monica Lee of Smart Creative Women

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "Quiet the noise. We are drowning in a sea of other people's voices. Step away from that noise on a regular basis. Number 2: expose yourself to rich experiences. Expose yourself to different forms of art than you're used to. That's a real way to get your creative juices going."

Visit smartcreativewomen.com.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com