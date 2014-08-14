January 13, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Christina Cameli of A Few Scraps

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "Sometimes loops are a problem, and sometimes they just mean that you need to match the speed that you're moving your hand with the speed that you're having your machine stitch. But it's possible that your tension is out of alignment."

kristin_rodriguez2.jpg

Guest: Kristin Rodriguez of Fiber On a Whim

Topics: working with burlap

She says: "We'll use burlap as a Christmas stocking or a wine bottle gift bag. And we do pillows out of it all the time, and we'll stencil designs onto the pillows, and those go over really well. In the art-quilting world, we use it as the background of the piece because it just gives a different texture, it gives a little different dimension, and a lot of people then want to get closer because they can't understand what's giving off that different look."

monica_lee.jpg

Guest: Monica Lee of Smart Creative Women

Topics: quilting inspiration