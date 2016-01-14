January 11, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Kim Caskey

Topics: Share Jane exhibit

She says: "Ron-Tex and the organizers at Patchwork Europe were very excited about perhaps having a Dear Jane exhibit at Patchwork Europe in 2016. They asked us to organize and host that exhibit, and of course, we jumped at the chance. We thought, 'Wow, what an honor that is.' Then we decided that we had to get our quilt done, but we're going to call it Share Jane and decided we're going to make this more of a world platform. We put the call out to block makers around the world. We set up a little Facebook page, and in a matter of a week I think all the blocks were spoken for to be made."

tonya_alexander.jpg

Guest: Tonya Alexander of Eye Candy Quilts

Topics: scrappy quilts

She says: "When I cut a project and I have that little bit of fabric leftover, instead of just folding up that kind of weird-size piece that might be left, I try to cut it down to the largest most favorable piece. Whether it's a strip size (so for me my favorite strip sizes are probably 1-1/2"-wide strips or 2-1/2"-wide strips). Love those! And with the 2-1/2"-wide strips, I use those a lot of times for scrappy bindings...I cut down to nice, useable square sizes, like 2-1/2" or 3" squares. Charm squares are great. And then, of course, fat quarters and up, as well. I just find that if they're cut and they're ready and they're visible, I'm much more likely to use them."

teri_tope.jpg

Guest: Teri Tope

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "[I love] the process. When I finish a quilt it's like losing a good friend, because you've spent an inordinate amount of time with that project. And at the very end it's like, 'Oh, now what do I have to do? I have to start all over again'. There is so happier place than being with a needle in hand or in front of that sewing machine."

angela_pingel_profile_4.jpg

Guest: Angela Pingel of Cut to Pieces

