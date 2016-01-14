January 11, 2016 Podcast
Kim Caskey, Tonya Alexander, Teri Tope, and Angela Pingel chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Kim Caskey
Topics: Share Jane exhibit
She says: "Ron-Tex and the organizers at Patchwork Europe were very excited about perhaps having a Dear Jane exhibit at Patchwork Europe in 2016. They asked us to organize and host that exhibit, and of course, we jumped at the chance. We thought, 'Wow, what an honor that is.' Then we decided that we had to get our quilt done, but we're going to call it Share Jane and decided we're going to make this more of a world platform. We put the call out to block makers around the world. We set up a little Facebook page, and in a matter of a week I think all the blocks were spoken for to be made."
Guest: Tonya Alexander of Eye Candy Quilts
Topics: scrappy quilts
She says: "When I cut a project and I have that little bit of fabric leftover, instead of just folding up that kind of weird-size piece that might be left, I try to cut it down to the largest most favorable piece. Whether it's a strip size (so for me my favorite strip sizes are probably 1-1/2"-wide strips or 2-1/2"-wide strips). Love those! And with the 2-1/2"-wide strips, I use those a lot of times for scrappy bindings...I cut down to nice, useable square sizes, like 2-1/2" or 3" squares. Charm squares are great. And then, of course, fat quarters and up, as well. I just find that if they're cut and they're ready and they're visible, I'm much more likely to use them."
Guest: Teri Tope
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "[I love] the process. When I finish a quilt it's like losing a good friend, because you've spent an inordinate amount of time with that project. And at the very end it's like, 'Oh, now what do I have to do? I have to start all over again'. There is so happier place than being with a needle in hand or in front of that sewing machine."
Guest: Angela Pingel of Cut to Pieces
Topics: precut fabrics
She says: "The main advantage [of precuts] is that you get an entire fabric line and you get a little snippet of everything. And you can decide what kind of snippet you want. So if you want a strip of it or a square of it or a chunk of it, that will determine what kind of precut you want. If you learn to sew with the particular size chosen, then, of course, you can skip the step of that initial cutting."