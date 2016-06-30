How to Listen to Our Podcast
A podcast is like a radio or talk show that you can get on the internet, so you can listen any time you want! There are many ways to listen to our free podcast, no matter where you live, what device you're listening on, or what your data plan is. See our helpful tips below to successfully tune in and start listening!
Advertisement
Use An iPhone or Other Apple Mobile Device
- To open our podcast, click here. Many iPhones come with a "Podcasts" app already installed (if not, you can download it from the App Store). Open the Podcasts app and search for "American Patchwork and Quilting." Click on the podcast show, then on the "Subscribe" button. Each week, the new podcast will download automatically to your Podcasts app under the "Listen Now" tab so you can listen any time you want.
Use the Stitcher App for Android or iPhone
- To open our podcast, click here. Download the "Stitcher" app from Google Play or the App Store. Open the Stitcher app and search for "American Patchwork and Quilting." Click on the podcast show, then on the + button on the top of the screen to add it to your playlist. Each week, the new podcast will download automatically to your Stitcher app so you can listen any time you want.
Use the Spotify App for Android or iPhone
- To open our podcast, click here. Download the "Spotify" app from Google Play or the App Store or download it to your computer here. Open the Spotify app and search for "American Patchwork and Quilting." Click on the podcast show, then you can listen to individual episodes or "Follow" to get notifications every time we release a new episode.
Listen Online On Our Website
- Each week, we upload the new podcast along with an episode description, extra resources, and pictures. Visit our website here to see an archive of all past shows. Click on the show you want to listen to, then scroll to the bottom of the page for the podcast player.
Listen Online On iHeartRadio
- To open our podcast, click here. Listen to episodes online each week by going to the iHeartRadio website, searching for "American Patchwork & Quilting". Click on the podcast show, then you can listen to individual episodes or "Follow" to get notifications every time we release a new episode.
Still have questions about how to listen? Or have a favorite way you listen to our podcast? Email us at APQPodcast@meredith.com!