February 9, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Nancy Kerns

Topics: quilting workshop

She says: "You really get a chance to fine-tune your techniques, learn new ones, and then practice them, get the feedback from the instructor. It's amazing how many people have said to me that it was just so life-changing on their skill level. So I think that the longer immersion you can get will give you that experience."

robin_buscemi.jpg

Guest: Robin Buscemi of Threads Bespoke

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I actually use a quilting style that I call 'pulling from my tapestry bag'. Of course, that's an imaginary tapestry bag. What it is, it incorporates everything I've learned along my journey, so embroidery, paper piecing, applique, mini piecing, whatever it is that I have, I put it into this tapestry bag. And then when I'm creating a quilt, I pull from that bag to see which technique that I would like to use to accomplish whatever my design is."

elizabeth_dackson_1.jpg

Guest: Elizabeth Dackson of Don't Call Me Betsy

Topics: paper piecing