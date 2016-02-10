February 8, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Robin Koehler

Topics: applique tips

She says: "The other thing that would be really important that I really found useful for cutting multiple layers of fusible applique shapes, are scissors with a very fine serrated edge. Because when you are going through that many layers, that serrated edge of the scissors really wants to grip the fabric and pull you along."

sarahj2015.jpg

Guest: Sarah Maxwell

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I always thought it would be nice to have the ability to change out my decorations quickly. But like most quilters I don't have a lot of time to do everything that I want to do. I came up with the idea of making this neutral-base quilt that would kind of go with everything. And I created a topper that I can throw on top of it and it's smaller It's only 48". So my idea is that I can change my topper out seasonally or to match holidays or that special event, and just be able to decorate more of how I want in a way that isn't a full bed-size quilt commitment."

celineperkins12.jpg

Guest: Celine Perkins

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "If you know you want to scallop a border, make your borders a little bit wider and then you have a little bit more room to work. And the other thing is if you want your long-arm quilter to quilt those scallops, you don't cut the scallops or anything before you give it to her, but make sure the borders are extra wide and then draw where you're going to have the scallops, so she can see where those scallops are going to be."

electric_quilt_group.jpg

Guest: Christine Kohler of Electric Quilt

Topics: sewing organization