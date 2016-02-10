February 8, 2016 Podcast
Robin Koehler, Sarah Maxwell, Celine Perkins, and Christine Kohler chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Robin Koehler
Topics: applique tips
She says: "The other thing that would be really important that I really found useful for cutting multiple layers of fusible applique shapes, are scissors with a very fine serrated edge. Because when you are going through that many layers, that serrated edge of the scissors really wants to grip the fabric and pull you along."
Guest: Sarah Maxwell
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I always thought it would be nice to have the ability to change out my decorations quickly. But like most quilters I don't have a lot of time to do everything that I want to do. I came up with the idea of making this neutral-base quilt that would kind of go with everything. And I created a topper that I can throw on top of it and it's smaller It's only 48". So my idea is that I can change my topper out seasonally or to match holidays or that special event, and just be able to decorate more of how I want in a way that isn't a full bed-size quilt commitment."
Guest: Celine Perkins
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "If you know you want to scallop a border, make your borders a little bit wider and then you have a little bit more room to work. And the other thing is if you want your long-arm quilter to quilt those scallops, you don't cut the scallops or anything before you give it to her, but make sure the borders are extra wide and then draw where you're going to have the scallops, so she can see where those scallops are going to be."
Guest: Christine Kohler of Electric Quilt
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "EQ7 allows you to scan your fabric and import it into the program or you can even just take a quick picture of it if you just want to be faster about it. And there your fabric stash will virtually live and you can browse through it and see everything you've got in a matter of seconds. And you can attach each piece of fabric with a digital notecard and you can put any sort of information you want to be able to remember (the designer name, the SKU number, the collection name, how much of it you have, where you have it stored)."