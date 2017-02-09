February 6, 2017 Podcast

Tasha Noel and Gwen Marston chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

February 09, 2017
Guest: Tasha Noel

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "Sometimes it might be a theme idea in my head, so I start sketching with that theme in mind. Or it's also been the other way where I like these sketches, what can I create off of this? Definitely either way, but I generally start on paper to get that story for me going with my fabric. And then I take that and scan those images into the computer, and color all those things in. I work with Photoshop."

Guest: Gwen Marston

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "I've always worked with solids--from the very beginning I did. My second and third quilts were solids. I like fabric just like anyone else, so I buy prints, too, but I've always worked with solids. And I think when I discovered Amish quilts, then I was completely sold on them...That's one of the great things about solids, that it does [show off my hand quilting]. The other thing about working in solids is that, to me they've always seemed a little bit more painterly than prints."

