February 6, 2017 Podcast
Tasha Noel and Gwen Marston chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Tasha Noel
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "Sometimes it might be a theme idea in my head, so I start sketching with that theme in mind. Or it's also been the other way where I like these sketches, what can I create off of this? Definitely either way, but I generally start on paper to get that story for me going with my fabric. And then I take that and scan those images into the computer, and color all those things in. I work with Photoshop."
Guest: Gwen Marston
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "I've always worked with solids--from the very beginning I did. My second and third quilts were solids. I like fabric just like anyone else, so I buy prints, too, but I've always worked with solids. And I think when I discovered Amish quilts, then I was completely sold on them...That's one of the great things about solids, that it does [show off my hand quilting]. The other thing about working in solids is that, to me they've always seemed a little bit more painterly than prints."