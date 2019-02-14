February 4, 2019 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Mary Koval

Topics: quilt shop

She says: "Our store is a little bit different, because 90-95% of all the fabric in the store are just Mary Koval Designs. So when people come in and go, "Wow, your store looks different', it's because I don't have all the other designers' fabrics in my store. They're basically all mine. So most of the patterns are my own, so you're not going to see what see in my store in other stores."

angela_huffman_headshot.jpg

Guest: Angela Huffman

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "When you start looking at trying to quilt a king-size quilt on a sit down machine, it's challenging. It's nice if you have a facility nearby like ours where you can rent out time on a long arm, you could finish your own big quilts. Or, for sure, there's loads of long-arm quilters out there who would happily quilt your quilts for you."

kristina_brinkerhoff_headshot.jpg

Guest: Kristina Brinkerhoff

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I have a few quilt designs out where you actually do the piecing for the plaid instead of using the plaid fabrics. You piece it using a dark, a medium, and a light fabric... I thought instead of doing a pumpkin with plaid fabric, I could actually piece the plaid and that way I could make sure to get the right color that I want."

1_pat_sloan_.jpg

Guest: Pat Sloan

Topics: sewing tips