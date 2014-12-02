February 4, 2013 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Lori Buhler, Gudrun Erla, Morna McEver Golletz, and Roseann Kermes on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Lori Buhler
Topics: quilting books
She says: "I was in a quilt shop, and I had picked up a book on Drunkard's Path, and this whole book used the same technique for Drunkard's Path. If they can do it, I can do it, too, because I was doing the same technique, but I was taking it a few steps further to use it in different ways. It inspired me to see what I could do."
Guest: Gudrun Erla of GE Quilt Designs
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "You kind of start gathering. You have a general idea of a look and then I actually just go right to the computer and start playing. Once I'm playing with it and start sketching and stuff, things get born from there. I usually don't start with a whole idea of a line to begin with; it just kind of escalates and develops."
Guest: Morna McEver Golletz, founder of the International Association of Professional Quilters
Topics: teaching quilting
She says: "It's really important that you know why you want to teach and why you actually love quilting. If you teach because somebody else just suggested it to you, and you aren't the least bit excited about the idea, you are not going to be successful. There are just so many options today."
Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage
Topics: quilting trends
She says: "Everybody loves red and pink and white. It seems like this year, we're selling a lot of blacks to go with our red and pink fabric, and little bits of yellow and stuff, too."