February 4, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Lori Buhler

Topics: quilting books

She says: "I was in a quilt shop, and I had picked up a book on Drunkard's Path, and this whole book used the same technique for Drunkard's Path. If they can do it, I can do it, too, because I was doing the same technique, but I was taking it a few steps further to use it in different ways. It inspired me to see what I could do."

gudrun_pro_shot.jpg

Guest: Gudrun Erla of GE Quilt Designs

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "You kind of start gathering. You have a general idea of a look and then I actually just go right to the computer and start playing. Once I'm playing with it and start sketching and stuff, things get born from there. I usually don't start with a whole idea of a line to begin with; it just kind of escalates and develops."

morna.jpg

Guest: Morna McEver Golletz, founder of the International Association of Professional Quilters

Topics: teaching quilting

She says: "It's really important that you know why you want to teach and why you actually love quilting. If you teach because somebody else just suggested it to you, and you aren't the least bit excited about the idea, you are not going to be successful. There are just so many options today."

101600092a_0.jpg

Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Topics: quilting trends