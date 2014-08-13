February 3, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Kathleen Brown of Mountain Patchwork

Topics: embellishing quilts

She says: "On just about everything we do, we add a little touch of embroidery, and we try and keep it really simple: just a simple backstitch, simple lazy daisies for leaves and petals. We use little tiny buttons to embellish along our vines and little flowers and that kind of thing."

ali_winston-1.jpg

Guest: Ali Winston of a.squared.w

Topics: binding tips

She says: "I'm just a perfectionist. I machine bind, so I want the needle to catch the exact same amount on the binding, and it's like magic. You glue, because you can actually see what you're looking at on both sides. You glue and it stays, and maybe it stays there for a week until you get around to it."

debbie_grifka1113.jpg

Guest: Debbie Grifka of Esch House Quilts

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "I often used painter's tape. I don't put it all the way along the line, but I will put very small pieces along the line of stitching to keep me going straight-ish. Our eyes tend to make things look straight, as opposed to looking at every little wobble that's in there. The overall impression, especially after you wash a quilt, is that everything is straight even if it's not perfectly so."

nancy_mahoney_0.jpg

Guest: Nancy Mahoney

Topics: fabric selection