February 26, 2018 Podcast
Amanda Murphy, Jackie Robinson, Susan Emory, and Jeni Baker chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Amanda Murphy
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "Straight lines are always what I start people on, because that's the way we're used to moving the fabric through the machine. Use straight line rulers, because when you echo quilt like triangles in a setting triangle or piano keys in a border, you don't have to mark your quilt."
Guest: Jackie Robinson
Topics: quilt patterns
She says: "In the early to mid 1980's all the pattern business we see now was really in it's infancy and there wasn't tons. So that is when I started designing patterns, so I'd have a bigger variety of things for my customers in my store."
Guest: Susan Emory
Topics: quilt patterns
She says: "I went to Quilt Market and bought some pretty comtemporary fabric for my very traditional quilt shop, and learned that I had to teach people how to use it. Because the fabric wasn't selling, designing patterns was out of necessity."
Guest: Jeni Baker
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I knew going in to my move that I wasn't going to have a lot of time to sew. But I imaged I was going to sneak away for a minute here and there and sew a little bit in the midst of all the packing. Kind of unexpectedly I didn't really feel like sewing for a couple of months. My mind and my body were saying, 'You need a break.' And I took it."