February 26, 2018 Podcast

Guest: Amanda Murphy

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "Straight lines are always what I start people on, because that's the way we're used to moving the fabric through the machine. Use straight line rulers, because when you echo quilt like triangles in a setting triangle or piano keys in a border, you don't have to mark your quilt."

jackiebenartex300.jpg

Guest: Jackie Robinson

Topics: quilt patterns

She says: "In the early to mid 1980's all the pattern business we see now was really in it's infancy and there wasn't tons. So that is when I started designing patterns, so I'd have a bigger variety of things for my customers in my store."

susan_emory.jpg

Guest: Susan Emory

Topics: quilt patterns

She says: "I went to Quilt Market and bought some pretty comtemporary fabric for my very traditional quilt shop, and learned that I had to teach people how to use it. Because the fabric wasn't selling, designing patterns was out of necessity."

jeni_baker_-_headshot.jpg

Guest: Jeni Baker

Topics: quilting inspiration