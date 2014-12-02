February 25, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Alexia Abegg of Green Bee Studio

Topics: working with lawn fabric

She says: "Their traditional fabric is what they call a tana lawn, and it's a very, very fine cotton that they use to make the fabric, and it also has a very high thread count. So the drape is almost like a crisp, lightweight silk instead of just a cotton. The hand is just gorgeous. You touch it and are just in love because it's so soft and it's light as air."

kimberly_holding_basketdsc_9942.jpg

Guest: Kimberly Einmo

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "Ninety percent of the quilters have that Design Diva deep down inside of them just waiting to come out. They love to make quilts that they see in magazines and books, but I think just about everybody wants to personalize it in their own way. Designing is a real natural progression in your quilt making journey."

leah.jpg

Guest: Leah Day

Topics: machine quilting tips