February 25, 2013 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Alexia Abegg, Kimberly Einmo, and Leah Day on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Alexia Abegg of Green Bee Studio
Topics: working with lawn fabric
She says: "Their traditional fabric is what they call a tana lawn, and it's a very, very fine cotton that they use to make the fabric, and it also has a very high thread count. So the drape is almost like a crisp, lightweight silk instead of just a cotton. The hand is just gorgeous. You touch it and are just in love because it's so soft and it's light as air."
Guest: Kimberly Einmo
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "Ninety percent of the quilters have that Design Diva deep down inside of them just waiting to come out. They love to make quilts that they see in magazines and books, but I think just about everybody wants to personalize it in their own way. Designing is a real natural progression in your quilt making journey."
Guest: Leah Day
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "I tell people not to drop their feed dog. Leave your feed dog up and see what happens because, especially if your foot is at the right height, then it's not squishing the quilt against those feed dogs, it doesn't matter where they're at. Most machines work better when the feed dogs are engaged. When you drop them, you're pretty much taking off a core mechanic of the machine, and it can really wreak havoc with your tension, with your stitch quality."