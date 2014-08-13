February 24, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Kathy Brown of The Teacher's Pet

Topics: fabric selection, scrappy quilts

She says: "I went back to that basic rule that you can do anything from the number five. I've used that number to develop the process of, 'Hey! Go out there and pick a focus fabric-whatever catches your eye, the most beautiful thing you cannot live without-and then build more fabrics around that.'"

gina.png

Guest: Gina Reddin of Splinters and Threads

Topics: stamping on fabric

She says: "With the paint, I like to use a water-based paint because it doesn't have the additives in it that acrylic does. If it dries out, I'm going to be able to wash it off easily. With the acrylic, you have to be able to remove it immediately, or else it will build up inside all those fine lines, and you won't get the clear impression."

patti_connor.jpg

Guest: Patti Connor of Sam Sarah Design Studio, Inc.

Topics: applique tips, working with vinyl