February 23, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Sara Lawson of Sew Sweetness

Topics: bag-making tips

She says: "To insert purse feet into the bottom of my bag I like to use my seam ripper to make a small slit. I usually make the slit about 1/2" about 2" in from each of the 4 corners of the bag. After I made the slit with my seam ripper I follow that up with a bit of seam sealant and that just re-enforces the fabric so you don't get a hole in it."

roseann_from_mag.jpg

Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Topics: quilt guilds

She says: "I know some guilds that combine their resources so they can get a more expensive teacher and will do it on a special night. One of the things that works to their advantage is that people then get to see the other guilds in the area and there is always that cross membership, too."

valori_wells_biophoto.jpg

Guest: Valori Wells

Topics: designing fabric