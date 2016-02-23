February 22, 2016 Podcast
Melissa Eubanks, Heidi Kaisand, and Jane Davidson chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Melissa Eubanks of My Fabric Relish
Topics: dying fabric
She says: "What I do with my students is that we basically have three primary colors, and we mix and have fun. Just keep mixing and if it looks like a good color, put your fat quarter in and see what turns out. And I always just tell them that you never know what you're going to get until it comes out of the dryer. So it might look really ugly or it might look really pretty in that bucket, but into it comes out of the dryer, you don't know. So that's kind of the fun and exciting part."
Guest: Heidi Kaisand of Hen & Chicks Studio
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I am a believer that you really have to just keep going. You have got to pick up the paint brush, you have to pick up the thread, you have to pick up the fabric. Even if my time is limited, there is something very relaxing and very soulful about going into my sewing room and at least playing with my fabric. Even if I'm not actually sewing something, there is something that relaxes my brain and makes me happy."
Guest: Jane Davidson of Quilt Jane
Topics: The Splendid Sampler
She says: "The Queensland Art Gallery put on an exhibition of quilts from the 1700 to 1945 and I was just blown away by the different styles in the quilts. They were made with different textiles used around the house from furnishings to their clothes. They were made by the convicts that came out on ships, to the men in the army. They were beautiful and they all had a lovely story to them and they were made up of all the techniques, just not one. And I really loved this idea and it [inspired The Splendid Sampler]...We started with the techniques and then we found people that would shine in making those blocks."