February 22, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Melissa Eubanks of My Fabric Relish

Topics: dying fabric

She says: "What I do with my students is that we basically have three primary colors, and we mix and have fun. Just keep mixing and if it looks like a good color, put your fat quarter in and see what turns out. And I always just tell them that you never know what you're going to get until it comes out of the dryer. So it might look really ugly or it might look really pretty in that bucket, but into it comes out of the dryer, you don't know. So that's kind of the fun and exciting part."

heidi_kaisand_2.jpg

Guest: Heidi Kaisand of Hen & Chicks Studio

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I am a believer that you really have to just keep going. You have got to pick up the paint brush, you have to pick up the thread, you have to pick up the fabric. Even if my time is limited, there is something very relaxing and very soulful about going into my sewing room and at least playing with my fabric. Even if I'm not actually sewing something, there is something that relaxes my brain and makes me happy."

janedavidsonprofilecropmod.jpg

Guest: Jane Davidson of Quilt Jane

Topics: The Splendid Sampler