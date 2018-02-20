February 19, 2018 Podcast

Guest: Malka Dubrawsky

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "Robert Kaufman took the hand-dyed designs that I had and found a place to do produce it. I stamp the wax on one stamp at a time, and they screen the wax on. And they make giant dye baths and I made small dye baths. Essentially the fabric making process is the sam, but they do it on a much bigger scale. So when you see these fabrics (I call them modern batiks), they're essentially not that different than the fabrics that I make."

carl_hentsch.jpg

Guest: Carl Hentsch

Topics: designing quilts

He says: "I've always liked the traditional New York Beauty, but I didn't want to take that traditional literally. So, my quilts are inspired by New York Beauties -- the arcs and the curves. But then I wanted to in another element. I love Flying Geese, so I wanted to encorporate that in there, which is again the meshing of two different styles."

sherri_mcconnell_s-20150213-0016_1.jpg

Guest: Sherri McConnell

Topics: UFOs (unfinished objects)

She says: "A comment that really stood out to me was someone that wrote to me and said they didn't know it was ok to not press forward with a project they just weren't feeling the love for. Sometimes we all have projects that we don't want to finish or maybe we end up finishing it in a different way than when we started (like making a table runner with a few blocks instead of the whole quilt).

jo_3.jpeg

Guest: Jo Morton

Topics: applique tips