February 19, 2018 Podcast
Malka Dubrawsky, Carl Hentsch, Sherri McConnell, and Jo Morton chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Malka Dubrawsky
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "Robert Kaufman took the hand-dyed designs that I had and found a place to do produce it. I stamp the wax on one stamp at a time, and they screen the wax on. And they make giant dye baths and I made small dye baths. Essentially the fabric making process is the sam, but they do it on a much bigger scale. So when you see these fabrics (I call them modern batiks), they're essentially not that different than the fabrics that I make."
Guest: Carl Hentsch
Topics: designing quilts
He says: "I've always liked the traditional New York Beauty, but I didn't want to take that traditional literally. So, my quilts are inspired by New York Beauties -- the arcs and the curves. But then I wanted to in another element. I love Flying Geese, so I wanted to encorporate that in there, which is again the meshing of two different styles."
Guest: Sherri McConnell
Topics: UFOs (unfinished objects)
She says: "A comment that really stood out to me was someone that wrote to me and said they didn't know it was ok to not press forward with a project they just weren't feeling the love for. Sometimes we all have projects that we don't want to finish or maybe we end up finishing it in a different way than when we started (like making a table runner with a few blocks instead of the whole quilt).
Guest: Jo Morton
Topics: applique tips
She says: "Back basting is a technique I learned from Jeana Kimball a very long time ago. You trace the applique pattern on the wrong side of the fabric, and then you don't have to make a whole bunch of templates. From the back side, you do a small running stitch right on the turn under line, and then when you turn it over, you trim the excess fabric to 1/8". Next pull out the basting stitches, andbecause the stitches have created a memory line, and it just beautifully turns under."