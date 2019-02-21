February 18, 2019 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Teresa Coates

Topics: working with plush

She says: "When working with plush fabrics, the mess can be overwhelming to people. When you cut it, do all your cutting at the beginning. And then I just take a wet washcloth and I clean down my cutting board and I throw all of that right into the dryer. I let it tumble around on a low-heat or no- heat setting for about 10 minutes with the webt washcloth. And then once you take it out, all of that fuzz will be in your lint trap."

bill_studio_profile.jpg

Guest: Bill Locke

Topics: applique tips

He says: "One of the techniques we have a problem with teaching beginners today is applique. They're anxious about needle-turn, they're anxious about getting that refined look. You need a project that is going to be very forgiving for the beginner. So with my Appli-Simple technique, I trace my applique shape on the back of a very lightweight interfacing, and then I sew that to the right side of my applique fabric, leaving no space for turning. Just snip an X in that interfacing, flip it around that applique shape, and it just pulls all of those raw edges right behind it. Press it, pin it to your applique backgorund, then just hand-stitch or machine-stitch all the way around."

suzanne_paquette_008_rt_hr.jpg

Guest: Suzanne Paquette

Topics: memory quilts

She says: "For the Arabesque quilt in my Modern Memory Quilts book, when we went to do the photoshoot for the book to shoot Tasha and her son with their quilt, we decided to do a surprise reveal. They came to the location, we set them all up, moved in the photographers, got them to close their eyes, and I drapped the quilt over their laps. I counted down from 3, and they opened their eyes, and the photography shot in rapid successful a bunch of photos. You can see in the book that we've captured a whole lot of Tasha's different expressions. For me, that's the epitome of memory quilting."

anna_bates_c0060t01.jpg

Guest: Anna Bates

Topics: quilting community