February 18, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Amy Smart of Diary of a Quilter

Topics: teaching quilting

She says: "My favorite part of teaching is introducing people to quilting, teaching beginners and introducing them to this hobby. It's such a great creative outlet and a way to express your personality. I love sharing that with other people and helping them build confidence. You don't have to be a perfect seamstress to enjoy quilting. It can be a very forgiving art."

allison_harris.jpg

Guest: Allison Harris of Cluck Cluck Sew

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I really try to come out with patterns that I can do as a busy mom and that other people can do that won't leave you discouraged and that you can do in a weekend or a couple weekends. That can leave you with a feeling of being proud that you made it."

kristyne_amazon_photo.jpg

Guest: Kristyne Czepuryk of Pretty By Hand

Topics: embroidery tips

She says: "I remember my mom working on some crewel embroidery when I was younger. There were several layers to the sunflower, and she was tracing the design onto tissue paper, and then she'd pin the tissue paper onto the layers and stitch through the tissue paper, which is then easy enough to tear away. So it's definitely one of my favorite techniques to use for stitching through thick or non-transparent fabrics."

Guests: editors Jody Sanders and Jennifer Keltner