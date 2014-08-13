February 17, 2014 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Stephanie Dunphy, Julianne Donofrio, Kimberly Einmo, and Roseann Kermes on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Stephanie Dunphy of Loft Creations
Topics: working with corduroy
She says: "I prewash everything. It softens any fabric up. Hopefully, it gets any color-run potential out and any shrinkage. There is some shrinkage, but I don't think there is any more shrinkage with prewashing corduroy than there is with prewashing cotton fabrics."
Guest: Julianne Donofrio
Topics: barn quilts, Pieced Together documentary
She says: "More than a dozen years ago in rural Ohio Donna Sue Groves came up with the idea of putting these blocks of wood up on barns to create driving trails as a way to build tourism in very rural areas. It was not just about tourism, but as a way to preserve barns, as a way to help local artists sell their wares, drive people in to these areas that sometimes you would just pass if you were to stay on the Interstate."
Guest: Kimberly Einmo
Topics: quilting tools
She says: "I don't want to have to go search for the instruction sheet six months from now. I want to be able to pick it up and know how to use it, or everything needs to be on the ruler itself, so it's pretty self-explanatory. That's what separates a good specialty ruler from one that's maybe not so good."
Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage
Topics: Banners of Hope
She says: "Prayer flags have some kind of connotation to your current life. We wanted a program that anybody could take part in, no matter what their sewing skills were, but they could also give back in their community. You could do it for an awareness program, but also things that any age group could do...Give that feeling of hope to somebody who would be in a hopeless situation."