February 17, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Stephanie Dunphy of Loft Creations

Topics: working with corduroy

She says: "I prewash everything. It softens any fabric up. Hopefully, it gets any color-run potential out and any shrinkage. There is some shrinkage, but I don't think there is any more shrinkage with prewashing corduroy than there is with prewashing cotton fabrics."

julie_pd_headshot.jpg

Guest: Julianne Donofrio

Topics: barn quilts, Pieced Together documentary

She says: "More than a dozen years ago in rural Ohio Donna Sue Groves came up with the idea of putting these blocks of wood up on barns to create driving trails as a way to build tourism in very rural areas. It was not just about tourism, but as a way to preserve barns, as a way to help local artists sell their wares, drive people in to these areas that sometimes you would just pass if you were to stay on the Interstate."

designer_of_the_month_september_photo_kseinmo.jpg

Guest: Kimberly Einmo

Topics: quilting tools

She says: "I don't want to have to go search for the instruction sheet six months from now. I want to be able to pick it up and know how to use it, or everything needs to be on the ruler itself, so it's pretty self-explanatory. That's what separates a good specialty ruler from one that's maybe not so good."

2014_roseann_kermes_guest_0.jpg

Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Topics: Banners of Hope