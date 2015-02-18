February 16, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Michelle May of The Raspberry Rabbits

Topics: working with wool

She says: "I use fusible web. I do love a fusible web to keep all the layers together. Plus, for me, it's easy to cut out once I've traced the pattern on the web and put it on the wool felt."

amandamurphy_bernina580e.jpg

Guest: Amanda Murphy

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "Color is such a relative thing. Depending on the surrounding colors, it can look totally different. Quilters have an intrinsic sense of that without even realizing that because they play with fabrics so much...If you put a pink on an orange background or on a lighter pink background that pink looks different. It will have a different cast based on what is around it."

heidistaples_2014.jpg

Guest: Heidi Staples of Fabric Mutt

Topics: sewing with kids

She says: "The sewing room is full of everything we don't want kids to go near. Everything is hot and sharp, and we don't want their fingerprints on it. So it's hard because when you are a mom you have all these little ones, what do you do? I was trying to find ways that I could have my girls in the room with me. And there's a lot of neat ideas...My girls love to sort scraps for me. She'll go through my scrap bin, and my bins are sorted by color, and so she'll take the scrap bin and sort all the colors in to the different color bins. My youngest loves to pass me Clover Clips when I'm sewing."

molly_hanson_1.png

Guest: Molly Hanson of Sew Wrong Sew Right

Topics: machine quilting tips