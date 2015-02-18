February 16, 2015 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Michelle May, Amanda Murphy, Heidi Staples, and Molly Hanson on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Michelle May of The Raspberry Rabbits
Topics: working with wool
She says: "I use fusible web. I do love a fusible web to keep all the layers together. Plus, for me, it's easy to cut out once I've traced the pattern on the web and put it on the wool felt."
Guest: Amanda Murphy
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "Color is such a relative thing. Depending on the surrounding colors, it can look totally different. Quilters have an intrinsic sense of that without even realizing that because they play with fabrics so much...If you put a pink on an orange background or on a lighter pink background that pink looks different. It will have a different cast based on what is around it."
Guest: Heidi Staples of Fabric Mutt
Topics: sewing with kids
She says: "The sewing room is full of everything we don't want kids to go near. Everything is hot and sharp, and we don't want their fingerprints on it. So it's hard because when you are a mom you have all these little ones, what do you do? I was trying to find ways that I could have my girls in the room with me. And there's a lot of neat ideas...My girls love to sort scraps for me. She'll go through my scrap bin, and my bins are sorted by color, and so she'll take the scrap bin and sort all the colors in to the different color bins. My youngest loves to pass me Clover Clips when I'm sewing."
Guest: Molly Hanson of Sew Wrong Sew Right
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "If you want to get good at free-motion quilting and you don't want to spend every waking moment of your life practicing on your machine, then get a sketch book and a sharpie and go for it! Bring it with you and make it your best friend and use it everywhere--when you're on hold, when you're waiting in the car just draw your free-motion quilting designs. It's amazing how that relationship with a pen and paper translates to fabric and thread."