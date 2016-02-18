February 15, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Karlee Porter

Topics: graffiti quilting

She says: "Anyone that is interested in learning graffiti quilting, the first thing that they have to realize is that there are going to be some traditional quilting rules that you are going to have to be willing to go against. I think it's liberating more than anything...But you are going to have a general understanding of what your final quilt will look like, and that's enough that you can let the pieces fall into place."

Guest: Brenda Wolfensberger of Still Stitching

Topics: sewing machine tips

She says: "Everyone thinks of a vintage sewing machine as that black Singer that sat on Grandma's table, but there are so many out there. Anywhere from 3,00 to 5,000 different machines. It just really opens it up. There are machines I never even knew existed and now I feel like I need to have them."

Guest: Wendy Sheppard

Topics: scrappy quilts

She says: "When you're cutting your stash, start with the most common sizes: 2.5" strips, 2.5" squares, 3.5" squares, and 4.5" squares, then pretty soon you have this whole collection stored in a box or a bag... When you have a whole slew of these stash pieces cut up, you can just bring them out and make yourself a really neat scrappy quilt."

Guest: Roseann Meehan Kermes

Topics: quilt classes