February 15, 2016 Podcast

Karlee Porter, Brenda Wolfensberger, Wendy Sheppard, and Roseann Meehan Kermes chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

February 18, 2016
Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Karlee Porter

Topics: graffiti quilting

She says: "Anyone that is interested in learning graffiti quilting, the first thing that they have to realize is that there are going to be some traditional quilting rules that you are going to have to be willing to go against. I think it's liberating more than anything...But you are going to have a general understanding of what your final quilt will look like, and that's enough that you can let the pieces fall into place."

Visit karleeporter.com.

Guest: Brenda Wolfensberger of Still Stitching

Topics: sewing machine tips

She says: "Everyone thinks of a vintage sewing machine as that black Singer that sat on Grandma's table, but there are so many out there. Anywhere from 3,00 to 5,000 different machines. It just really opens it up. There are machines I never even knew existed and now I feel like I need to have them."

Visit stillstitching.com.

Guest: Wendy Sheppard

Topics: scrappy quilts

She says: "When you're cutting your stash, start with the most common sizes: 2.5" strips, 2.5" squares, 3.5" squares, and 4.5" squares, then pretty soon you have this whole collection stored in a box or a bag... When you have a whole slew of these stash pieces cut up, you can just bring them out and make yourself a really neat scrappy quilt."

Visit wendysheppard.net.

Guest: Roseann Meehan Kermes

Topics: quilt classes

She says: "The best part [of this class I took] was what I learned about myself. I love die cutting, but I learned that it's fun to actually do the steps to creating wool projects where you trace it on freezer paper, iron it on the freezer paper and you cut your shapes. I had forgotten how enjoyable that was to hand-cut pieces."

Visit rosebuds-cottage.com.

