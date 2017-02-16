February 13, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Sue Pfau

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I think of myself as a simple quilter. I like one block repeated in my quilts. So, I'll just like the one block, and I'll say, 'Ok, I'll make a patterns out of that'. And then when you put the blocks together, sometimes you get all these secondary designs that are a surprise, and they are really interesting and beautiful."

Guest: Jacquie Gering

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "For me, minimal marking is best. So for a lot of the designs I figured out minimal marking, like just dots for point-to-point lines. For a lot of the curved designs there are just dots that you are marking. And those are usually easy to take out, buy some of the more intricate designs are full-marked designs."

Listen to her segment to hear more about marking your quilt for quilting.

Guest: Marilyn Foreman

Topics: Twister tools

She says: "I love using large prints and doing four-patch kaleidoscopes with them by layering four identical repeats. Well, that's just four-patches, right? So once I kinda have that voila moment, that said, 'Hey, that's what the Twister uses', if you make four-patch kaleidoscopes and use that as your squares, then when you apply it, you can have kaleidoscope pinwheels, and I've been putting those in the center of blocks."

Guest: Pat Sloan

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "I use a lot of red fabric. (Surprise, surprise!) And I realized that I didn't have enough reds that were a little bit more tonal that had less colors...So what I did was that I shopped for those, so that I had a purpose. So when you go to the store you could take a swatch book or take little pieces of what you already own and say, 'This is what I have going on, and I need some things to go with it for my project.' Look at your colors, look at what you tend to use. Maybe you don't have enough variety in scale or color. And then shop with purpose."