February 12, 2018 Podcast

She says: "I got a whiteboard when I first started using a longarm. And I practiced the muscle memory with a dry eraser pen. You can do this on scratch paper, but I like the idea of just erasing and doing it again. You can also buy plexiglass at the home improvement store and practice on that with a dry erase marker, but that you can put over the top of the quilt top and do the actual size and shape, which is a lot of fun."

She says: "What I have learned over the course of time is that a machine really can be a vital part of whether or not you are successful. Think about it as if you had a stove that couldn't hold temperature and maybe you had a hot spot in your oven, so you decide you can't bake cakes or bread because it just doesn't work with that equipment. Same thing happens with sewing machines. If you don't have the right product for what you are trying to do you may say, 'I just can't sew'. When the reality is that maybe your machine is not the right machine for you."