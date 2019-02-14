February 11, 2019 Podcast
Janet Wecker Frisch, Nicole Volgelsinger, and Joe McClain chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
Guest: Janet Wecker Frisch
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "My style was trying to emulate children's vintage storybooks art. Because that's what I grew up looking at. With my Hungry Animal fabric becoming such a hit, that fabric company had me do several animal lines after that. And we did animals just doing everything to the point where I got it out of my system and I did not want to draw animals any more."
Guest: Nicole Volgelsinger
Topics: embroidery tips
She says: "My love of embroidery actually started because I have a fear of the sewing machine. My mom loves sewing and has quilted and does clothing, and she has tried to teach me when I was younger. But I really just could not get over my fear of jamming up the machine and making a huge mess, so I kind of gave it up early on. I know how to sew now, and I'll do it, but it's really something I have to push myself to do. I love working with hands, so handwork and embroidery is my love."
Guest: Joe McClain
Topics: Help Heal Vets
He says: "All the stuff we've done is by hand, and it kind of has to be that way. For example, if you are in a VA Hospital you're not going to have a sewing machine there. If you are at home and you're a young male, you may not have access to one. A lot of therapy does come from that hand movement. The quilting we've done so far has been by hand. It's the doing that is part of the therapy."