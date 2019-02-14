February 11, 2019 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Janet Wecker Frisch

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "My style was trying to emulate children's vintage storybooks art. Because that's what I grew up looking at. With my Hungry Animal fabric becoming such a hit, that fabric company had me do several animal lines after that. And we did animals just doing everything to the point where I got it out of my system and I did not want to draw animals any more."

nichole_vogelsinger_img_9768_0.jpg

Guest: Nicole Volgelsinger

Topics: embroidery tips

She says: "My love of embroidery actually started because I have a fear of the sewing machine. My mom loves sewing and has quilted and does clothing, and she has tried to teach me when I was younger. But I really just could not get over my fear of jamming up the machine and making a huge mess, so I kind of gave it up early on. I know how to sew now, and I'll do it, but it's really something I have to push myself to do. I love working with hands, so handwork and embroidery is my love."

joe_mcclain_capt_mcclain.jpg

Guest: Joe McClain

Topics: Help Heal Vets