February 11, 2013 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Ebony Love, Betz White, and Weeks Ringle and Bill Kerr on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Ebony Love of Love Bug Studios
Topics: die-cutting tips
She says: "Remember that there's a learning curve to everything that you do. So if there's something that happens, don't use your $75/yard antique lace as your first cut. Just take the time to get to know the machine a little bit, and learn how to use it, and just allow yourself to enjoy that learning process."
Guest: Betz White
Topics: embellishing quilts
She says: "You have this double-sided strip-two strips sewn together-and I chose two different prints. So it's sewn and turned. You have one print on one side and a different print on the other side. And then as you lay the strip down, you fold it at 45-degree angles, and it makes like a waterfall of pleats. And then you stitch them down the middle and it adds a lot of texture."
Guests: Weeks Ringle and Bill Kerr of Modern Quilt Studio
Topics: modern quilts
Weeks says: "Even between the two of us, we have slightly different takes on it. To me, the difference between modern quilting and contemporary quilting is that modern quilting is not based on traditional motifs, traditional forms, traditional patterns -- it's based on new designs. Whereas to me, contemporary quilts are when somebody makes a Log Cabin out of a non-traditional fabric."