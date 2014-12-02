February 11, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Ebony Love of Love Bug Studios

Topics: die-cutting tips

She says: "Remember that there's a learning curve to everything that you do. So if there's something that happens, don't use your $75/yard antique lace as your first cut. Just take the time to get to know the machine a little bit, and learn how to use it, and just allow yourself to enjoy that learning process."

Guest: Betz White

Topics: embellishing quilts

She says: "You have this double-sided strip-two strips sewn together-and I chose two different prints. So it's sewn and turned. You have one print on one side and a different print on the other side. And then as you lay the strip down, you fold it at 45-degree angles, and it makes like a waterfall of pleats. And then you stitch them down the middle and it adds a lot of texture."

Guests: Weeks Ringle and Bill Kerr of Modern Quilt Studio

Topics: modern quilts