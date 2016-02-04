February 1, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Beth Helfter of EvaPaige Quilt Designs

Topics: binding tips

She says: "I had all this leftover binding that were really big enough sometimes for a baby quilt or sometimes for a mini. I didn't want to throw them away, but they were all in a drawer. And then I started saving all these empty spools that I didn't know what to do with them. I had what I call my Reeses Peanut Butter Cup moment. where I was like, 'what if I put these two together?' So I wrapped the bindings around a spool. Each binding got a different spool, and then I threw them in an empty mason jars, and they look so pretty, and they're out where I can see them."

mary_abreu_5.jpg

Guest: Mary Abreu of Confessions of a Craft Addict

Topics: working with zippers

She says: "I think a little zipper pouch is really, really easy. It's something that is not going to use a lot of fabric, and it's not a really complex zipper installation. A really great thing to use is those little bits of trimmings you have when you have gotten the quilt longarmed and you have batting and backing and nothing on the other side, you can trim those up and make little zipper pouches and it's already prequilted, and it's a nice way to recycle those."

kathy_martingale_2013.jpg

Guest: Kathy Brown of The Teacher's Pet Studio

Topics: cutting tips