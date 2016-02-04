February 1, 2016 Podcast
Beth Helfter, Mary Abreu, and Kathy Brown chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Beth Helfter of EvaPaige Quilt Designs
Topics: binding tips
She says: "I had all this leftover binding that were really big enough sometimes for a baby quilt or sometimes for a mini. I didn't want to throw them away, but they were all in a drawer. And then I started saving all these empty spools that I didn't know what to do with them. I had what I call my Reeses Peanut Butter Cup moment. where I was like, 'what if I put these two together?' So I wrapped the bindings around a spool. Each binding got a different spool, and then I threw them in an empty mason jars, and they look so pretty, and they're out where I can see them."
Guest: Mary Abreu of Confessions of a Craft Addict
Topics: working with zippers
She says: "I think a little zipper pouch is really, really easy. It's something that is not going to use a lot of fabric, and it's not a really complex zipper installation. A really great thing to use is those little bits of trimmings you have when you have gotten the quilt longarmed and you have batting and backing and nothing on the other side, you can trim those up and make little zipper pouches and it's already prequilted, and it's a nice way to recycle those."
Guest: Kathy Brown of The Teacher's Pet Studio
Topics: cutting tips
She says: "My favorite tip to share is the one that I tell myself all the time: measure twice, cut once. I am the most impatient person in the world and I tend to slap my ruler down and cut and go. I used to make a lot of mistakes that way, being an 1/8" off or a 1/4" off, because I was in such a hurry. And now I double-check myself every time I make a cut."