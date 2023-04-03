Episode 595: Barn Quilts

We chat with Shelley Cavanna of Cora's Quilts. Shelley is a pattern designer, author of several books, and fabric designer for Benartex. Her wildly popular popular book, Barn Star Sampler, is being re-released with C&T Publishing this spring and is available for pre-order now. Inspired by painted and wood quilt blocks that adorn barns, the book includes 20 blocks and 7 quilt designs that are destined to pass the test of time. Her upcoming fabric collection, Alpine Valley, will be coming soon to quilt shops! Shelley shares her inspiration for the collection and talks about her process for creating it. She also shares her favorite quilting products, what she listens to when she quilts, and the quilt that's on her bucket list!