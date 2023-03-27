Episode 594: Get Started Longarm Quilting

Beth interviews Karla Gerome, Director of Education for The Grace Company. We chat all about what you want to consider when purchasing a longarm, some tips for choosing designs, and her advice for getting started. Then we have some tips for preparing your quilt for quilting (whether you’re sending it out to be quilted or quilting it yourself)!

Get Started Longarm Quilting

Beth chats with Karla Gerome, Director of Education for The Grace Company. Karla gives tips for what to look for when you're shopping for a longarm machine, how you can work within the budget and space you have available, and gives some great advice for beginners just starting out! We find out what her perfect thread color is, what quilting designs she would suggest for beginners, and her best advice for longarm success.

Keep up with The Grace Company's latest product launches and events here. Follow along on their social media here: Instagram and Facebook

Spring Fling Quilt Festival

Karla talked about the upcoming Spring Fling Quilt Festival online event April 6 - 14, 2023. It's totally free and you can take quilting workshops, see product demos, view trunk shows, and listen to keynote speakers! You can also enter to win more than $40,000 in prizes from The Grace Company, just by registering for the event. The grand prize is a Q'nique 21X Elite + Continuum II Frame (size of your choice) + Luminess Light Bar + Pro Automation! Register here for this event.

