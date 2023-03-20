Episode 593: Top Tips for Baby Quilts
We give our top tips for sewing baby quilts - from selecting the design to quilting ideas. Elizabeth shares a recent baby quilt she made and how she included the mother-to-be in the design process. The staff shares their spring sewing traditions.
Top Tips for Baby Quilts
Watch a video of some of these tips and see baby quilt examples here.
See three simple quilt designs that would be perfect for a baby quilt.
Spring Sewing Traditions
Join the UFO Challenge Doris mentioned here.
Get the free pattern for fabric flowers here.
Find all our free table runner patterns here.