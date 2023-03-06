Episode 591: QuiltCon Recap

Doris Brunnette and Beth Peterson attended QuiltCon in Atlanta at the end of February. They share some of the quilts they saw, the amazing fashions people were wearing, and chat about the challenge American Patchwork & Quilting sponsors.

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Email us at APQPodcast@meredith.com

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here to take advantage!

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

QuiltCon Recap

QuiltCon is the largest modern quilt show in the world. The show hosts lectures and classes, a vendor hall, and quilt display which showcased 600 modern quilts! Beth and Doris share their observations from attending the show. They share some fun examples of quilts that are pushing the boundaries of quilting, things they noticed that were popular, and what everyone was wearing! Doris chats about the quilt the central Iowa guild submitted to the show and the story about how the design was created. They talk about the Log Cabin challenge American Patchwork & Quilting sponsored and how the winners are determined. Beth shares some history of the modern quilting movement.

Link to the Kelp quilt that Doris mentioned their guild used as inspiration for their entry.

Podcast episode where we chatted with Chris from Modern American Vintage.

Find our instagram here to see more photos.

Visit the QuiltCon website to see all the award-winning quilts and find information about the judging process.