Episode 590: Curate Your Own Fabric Museum
Elizabeth chats with Corinne Sovey of Corinne Sovey Design Studio. Corinne is a graphic designer by day and a pattern designer in her off hours! Her graphic design career inspires the bold, graphic shapes and bright colors she uses in her quilt patterns. Corinne likes to say she's not a fabric hoarder, but the curator of a small fabric museum. In her chat with Elizabeth, she shares her journey to becoming a quilter and pattern designer, gives tips for curating your own fabric museum, and shares her favorite thing about designing quilts! Shop her patterns and merchandise (including "Fabric Museum Curator" t-shirts here.)
Scrappy Celebration Quilt-Along
Our Scrappy Celebration quilt-along has started! We're making the Scrappy Celebration quilt designed by Lissa Alexander. The quilt is featured on the cover of the April issue of American Patchwork & Quilting. Find all the details on schedule, how to get the pattern, and material requirements here. BONUS: the project is available for download for EQ8, so you can audition fabrics before you start! Click here for the download. If you don't have EQ8, The Electric Quilt Company is offering a 25% discount for quilt-along participants. Get the info on the discount here.