Episode 590: Curate Your Own Fabric Museum

Learn how to curate and display your fabric collection. Corinne Sovey shares details on how she likes to think of her fabric collection as a small fabric museum and tips for setting up your own.

Elizabeth chats with Corinne Sovey of Corinne Sovey Design Studio. Corinne is a graphic designer by day and a pattern designer in her off hours! Her graphic design career inspires the bold, graphic shapes and bright colors she uses in her quilt patterns. Corinne likes to say she's not a fabric hoarder, but the curator of a small fabric museum. In her chat with Elizabeth, she shares her journey to becoming a quilter and pattern designer, gives tips for curating your own fabric museum, and shares her favorite thing about designing quilts! Shop her patterns and merchandise (including "Fabric Museum Curator" t-shirts here.)

