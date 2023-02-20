Episode 589: Game-Changing Quilting Tips

Our staff shares tips that changed their quilting for the better! Plus, we share some great tips for storage from our readers and product picks from quilt designers.
February 20, 2023
Advertisement

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Subscribe to the free show on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or Spotify here.

Email us at APQPodcast@meredith.com

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & QuiltingClick here to take advantage!

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Take our podcast survey here.

Game-Changing Quilting Tips

The staff shares techniques or tricks that have saved them time quilting!

Designer Product Picks

Get product picks from the designers featured in our April issue!

Reader Storage Tips

Doris shares some genius storage tips that came from the readers of our magazine.

Quilting Changes Everything

Alison shares a story of a quilt shop owner who used her love of quilting to help people devastated by flooding.

Scrappy Celebration Quilt-Along

Join our quilt-along starting February 20th. We're making the Scrappy Celebration quilt designed by Lissa Alexander. The quilt is featured on the cover of the April issue of American Patchwork & Quilting. Find all the details on schedule, how to get the pattern, and material requirements here. BONUS: the project is available for download for EQ8, so you can test your fabric placement before you start! Click here for the download. If you don't have EQ8, The Electric Quilt Company is offering a 25% discount for quilt-along participants. Get the info on the discount here.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com