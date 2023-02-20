Episode 589: Game-Changing Quilting Tips
Game-Changing Quilting Tips
The staff shares techniques or tricks that have saved them time quilting!
- Cluck Cluck Sew Diagonal Seam Tape
- See how-to the seam tape here
- Quilter's Clapper
Designer Product Picks
Get product picks from the designers featured in our April issue!
- Lissa Alexander: Triangles on a Roll
- Kim Diehl: Itty-Bitty Eights 6"-Square Ruler
- Joanie Holton: Crease Marking Tool (similar)
- Sarah J. Maxwell: Electric Quilt 8 Software
- Annette Plog: Binding Needles
Reader Storage Tips
Doris shares some genius storage tips that came from the readers of our magazine.
Quilting Changes Everything
Alison shares a story of a quilt shop owner who used her love of quilting to help people devastated by flooding.
Scrappy Celebration Quilt-Along
Join our quilt-along starting February 20th. We're making the Scrappy Celebration quilt designed by Lissa Alexander. The quilt is featured on the cover of the April issue of American Patchwork & Quilting. Find all the details on schedule, how to get the pattern, and material requirements here. BONUS: the project is available for download for EQ8, so you can test your fabric placement before you start! Click here for the download. If you don't have EQ8, The Electric Quilt Company is offering a 25% discount for quilt-along participants. Get the info on the discount here.