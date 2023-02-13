Episode 588: Ask Us Anything

Join our quilt-along starting February 20th. We're making the Scrappy Celebration quilt designed by Lissa Alexander. The quilt is featured on the cover of the April issue of American Patchwork & Quilting. Find all the details on schedule, how to get the pattern, and material requirements here. BONUS: the project is available for download for EQ8, so you can test your fabric placement before you start! Click here for the download. If you don't have EQ8, The Electric Quilt Company is offering a 25% discount for quilt-along participants. Get the info on the discount here.