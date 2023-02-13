Episode 588: Ask Us Anything
Email us at APQPodcast@meredith.com
Topics we tackle today are:
- Binding: Do you sew to the front or the back? And what size binding is best?
- Quilty Travel
- Product Recommendations - Pins
- What size needle should I use for quilting?
- Storage ideas for cutting tools
- Storage Hacks Under $15
- Silverware Caddy
- Desk Organizer
- Metal Wall Mount Entryway Organizer
- Storage Organizer Basket with 6 Hooks
- See Elizabeth's Repurposed Baby Crib Spring Organizer here
- How to remove color migration from quilts
- How to remove mildew from quilts
- What makes a quilt traditional vs. modern?
- Can I appliqué by machine instead of hand?
- What do to with a lot of double-sided fusible?
- Can readers submit quilt designs?
- Email us at submissions@bhgcrafts.com
- Tips for squaring up a quilt
Scrappy Celebration Quilt-Along
Join our quilt-along starting February 20th. We're making the Scrappy Celebration quilt designed by Lissa Alexander. The quilt is featured on the cover of the April issue of American Patchwork & Quilting. Find all the details on schedule, how to get the pattern, and material requirements here. BONUS: the project is available for download for EQ8, so you can test your fabric placement before you start! Click here for the download. If you don't have EQ8, The Electric Quilt Company is offering a 25% discount for quilt-along participants. Get the info on the discount here.