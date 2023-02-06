Episode 587: Cheers to 30 Years!

On this episode of the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our magazine! Staff members and past designers share their favorite moments of the magazine over the years.⁠
February 06, 2023
Cheers to 30 Years!

Designers we've worked with over the years share their favorite memories!

Pat Sloan

Annette Plog

Becky Goldsmith - Dotty Stars free pattern

Bill Kerr & Weeks Ringle of Modern Quilt Studio

Fabric Fusion Quilt

Stash RX Article, Jennifer's Stash RX

Victoria Findlay Wolfe

Lisa Bongean

Cathy Habermann

Andy Knowlton

Sharon Tucker

Joanna Figueroa - Patchwork Pincushion free project

Darlene Zimmerman - On the Bright Side free table topper pattern

Linzee Kull McCray - Vintage Revival quilt

Wendy Sheppard - Cross My Heart quilt

Kristi Parker - Guest Sweet quilt featured in the February 2023 issue

Kathleen Berlew - Strawberry Fields pincushion featured in the April 2023 issue

Sarah J. Maxwell - Stacked Stars quilt featured in the April 2023 issue

Heather Briggs - Christmas Garland quilt on the cover of the December 2022 issue

Avis Shirer - Wool Flower Table Topper free pattern

Kelli Marshall - Christmas Glow quilt on the cover of the Winter 2022 issue of Quilts & More

