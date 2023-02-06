Episode 587: Cheers to 30 Years!
Cheers to 30 Years!
Designers we've worked with over the years share their favorite memories!
Bill Kerr & Weeks Ringle of Modern Quilt Studio
Darlene Zimmerman - On the Bright Side free table topper pattern
Linzee Kull McCray - Vintage Revival quilt
Wendy Sheppard - Cross My Heart quilt
Kristi Parker - Guest Sweet quilt featured in the February 2023 issue
Kathleen Berlew - Strawberry Fields pincushion featured in the April 2023 issue
Sarah J. Maxwell - Stacked Stars quilt featured in the April 2023 issue
Heather Briggs - Christmas Garland quilt on the cover of the December 2022 issue
Avis Shirer - Wool Flower Table Topper free pattern
Kelli Marshall - Christmas Glow quilt on the cover of the Winter 2022 issue of Quilts & More