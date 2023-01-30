Episode 586: Create Your Dream Sewing Space, Part 3
We share ideas for how to make your sewing space a place that makes your heart sing, that lets you relax or feel energized as you walk into, that helps you focus and get creative, and most importantly, feels like home. Lindsay walks you through of practice of gauging the energy of your sewing space, and small steps you can take to make your space feel like an oasis.
Get Organized
Lindsay shares an update on her sewing room remodel, including the furniture she bought and the storage tips that worked for her. See links to her furniture here:
- Fabric organizer: Better Homes & Gardens 8-Cube Storage Organizer from Walmart Desk: Malm Desk with Pull-Out Panel from IKEA Chair: Millberget Swivel Chair from IKEA Rolling Cart: Pipishell 3-Tier Mesh Utility Cart from Amazon Fabric Storage Bins: Pattern from APQShop.com
Products We Love
We share sewing products our staff is loving right now. Shop here:
UFO Challenge
We talk about how the excitement of a new year and new quilting goals can help you finish some of those longtime projects you keep telling yourself you'll finish someday. We give tips for making the most of the time we have early in the year when we're ready for and excited to tackle our goals -- especially if that goal is to tackle your UFOs.
Handwork Happiness
Doris shares some basics for hand-quilting, including how to prepare your quilt sandwich, what type of batting to use, different thread types, how to mark your quilt top, and more.