Episode 586: Create Your Dream Sewing Space, Part 3

On this episode, we share small steps you can take to make your sewing space feel like an oasis. We also share products we love, ideas for feeling energized to tackle your UFOs, and tips for hand quilting.

Create Your Dream Sewing Space, Part 3

We share ideas for how to make your sewing space a place that makes your heart sing, that lets you relax or feel energized as you walk into, that helps you focus and get creative, and most importantly, feels like home. Lindsay walks you through of practice of gauging the energy of your sewing space, and small steps you can take to make your space feel like an oasis.

Get Organized

Products We Love

UFO Challenge

We talk about how the excitement of a new year and new quilting goals can help you finish some of those longtime projects you keep telling yourself you'll finish someday. We give tips for making the most of the time we have early in the year when we're ready for and excited to tackle our goals -- especially if that goal is to tackle your UFOs.

Handwork Happiness