Episode 585: Our Best Storage Hacks

On this episode, we share creative storage solutions, the benefits of binding by hand and by machine, listener tips, and what to do when your blocks don't turn out the right size.

Our Best Storage Hacks

Our staff and listeners share creative ways to store common tools and fabrics in your sewing space. Most of these ideas are cost-effective and you may already have some items laying around your home.

Lindsay's Musings

Lindsay shares the results of a recent poll she did on her Instagram. She asked quilters details about how they bind quilts. Lindsay dives into the benefits on binding by hand and by machine, as well as some common misconceptions about each binding method. Follow @lindsmayland on Instagram to vote in future polls.

What's On Your Work Space

Berh shares what she's working on now. She's machine quilting her Seasonal Sampler quilt (a freebie pattern here). She's working to add borders to a fall pumpkin quilt by Corey Yoder. And she's making cloth napkins for a friend and some to match her fall and Christmas table toppers. Beth will be ahead of her holiday sewing this year!

Listener Tips

We share tips related to gifting quilts, keeping binding untangled when sewing it to your quilt, hand-embroidery, and more.

