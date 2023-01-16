Episode 584: Save and Organize Your Scraps

On this episode, we give tips for developing a scrap storage system that works for you. We also chat with Marija Vujcic of Mara Quilt Designs.

Save and Organize Your Scraps

For something so small like scraps, storing them can actually be a big challenge if you don't have a method to organize them. And it's not a one-size-fits-all system. Scrap storage is very personal to the type of quilts you make, the space you have, and how you choose fabric. Lindsay chats through some basics of how to store scraps, so you can develop a system that works for you.

Getting Sewcial

Marija Vujcic

We chat with Marija Vujcic of Mara Quilt Designs. Marija is a quilter, designer and teacher (and does cancer research as her day job). Marija is a first-generation immigrant from the former Yugoslavia. She shares how quilting helped her feel at home in her new country, as well as find a community of quilter friends. Although Marija has been teaching and designing quilts for years, she launched her very first for-sale quilt pattern in 2022 and has designs upcoming in American Patchwork & Quilting magazine. Marija also shares tips for learning to freemotion quilt, her favorite new product, her goals for the new year, and more.