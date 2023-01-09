Episode 583: Balance Old and New Projects

On this episode, we give tips for making progress on both old and new projects this year. The editors also share things they're proud of, what they're working on, and how they're approaching a sewing room remodel.

Balance Old and New Projects

Often times the beginning of the year feels like a tug and pull in your sewing room. On one hand, you may have made a resolution to finish some of your older projects finally! On the other hand, there are so many fun quilt patterns being released and you can't wait to dive into a new project. So, how do we balance the old and the new throughout the year? How do we make progress on our UFOs while also finding time to start new projects? Lindsay shares some tips.

Quilty High Five

Lindsay gives herself a high five for starting the new year off with no UFOs, which allowed her to join a new quilt-along for a Valentine's Day quilt she wanted to make.

Quilting Changes Everything

Allison Norris, a resident of Antioch, California, was surprised to find a sewing machine on her doorstep in 2013. Allison had always thought about making and selling quilts and this generous gift set everything in motion. Her first large donation of 50 quilts was given to Camp Krem, an All Abilities Camp in the Santa Cruz Mountains. She now makes around 100 quilts per year and has donated over 800 in the time since she started.

Get Organized

After almost five years in her home, Lindsay is finally remodeling her sewing space. She shares how she's starting the process, what furniture she bought, and the storage on her must-have list.

What's On Your Work Space