Episode 582: New Year, New Quilty Goals

Elizabeth chats with Cathy Habermann of Hands On Design. Cathy has been stitching since she was a child and has been in the needlework business since the late 1990's. She shares where her love of needlework came from, as well as how her business evolved over the years. She also shares where she finds inspiration for her designs, how she finishes her cross-stitch designs into fun and functional items, and her favorite supplies for needlework. Cathy's design "Petals & Plumes" recently appeared in the February 2023 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting.