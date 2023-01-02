Episode 582: New Year, New Quilty Goals

On this episode, our staff celebrates the new year by sharing their quilting goals for 2023. We also chat with Cathy Habermann, the talented needleworker behind Hands On Design.
January 02, 2023
New Year, New Quilty Goals

Happy New Year! January is a time when many people set goals for the year. Our staff shares their big quilty goals for the year, including:

  • Making bucket list quilts
  • Practicing longarm quilting
  • Finding more time to sew
  • Clean and organize sewing space
  • Finishing UFOs
  • And more!

Getting Sewcial

Elizabeth chats with Cathy Habermann of Hands On Design. Cathy has been stitching since she was a child and has been in the needlework business since the late 1990's. She shares where her love of needlework came from, as well as how her business evolved over the years. She also shares where she finds inspiration for her designs, how she finishes her cross-stitch designs into fun and functional items, and her favorite supplies for needlework. Cathy's design "Petals & Plumes" recently appeared in the February 2023 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting.

Follow Cathy on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

