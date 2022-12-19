Episode 580: Happy Handmade Holidays!

On this heartfelt episode, our staff shares their favorite handmade decor to display during the holidays, the handmade gifts they're giving (or hope to get) this year, a favorite holiday tradition, and how they make time to sew when things get busy.

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Email us at APQPodcast@meredith.com

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here to take advantage!

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Happy Handmade Holidays!